SHIPMENTS – Remittance flows exceeded US$7.3 billion in January-September 2022

The Central Bank (BCRD) reported that in the first nine months of the year the remittances received reached a figure of US$7,309.4 million. Likewise, it highlights that this amount exceeds by US$2,016.5 million the remittances received in the first nine months of 2019, the period prior to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and in which the United States did not yet have aid schemes. which were implemented after March 2020 and ended in September 2021, which is why when comparing the flows received as of September 2022 with those of the same period in 2021, a reduction of some US$551.9 million is observed.

In September 2022, in particular, remittances totaled US$790.6 million. These figures reaffirm the establishment of the new level of monthly remittance flows around US$800.0 million. In that sense, when comparing this amount for September 2022 with the average value in the same month for the period prior to the 2015-2019 pandemic, which was US$453.8 million, a significant increase is observed.

The issuing entity explains that the economic performance of the United States (USA) is one of the main factors that continues to affect the behavior of remittances, since from that country came the 84.9% of September flows. During that month, the non-manufacturing PMI of the Institute of Management and Supply (ISM, for its acronym in English) registered a value of 56.7 in September, indicating the continuous expansion of the services sector of the North American economy, where the Dominican diaspora is mainly employed. In U.S.A.

The BCRD also highlights the receipt of remittances from other countries, such as Spain, in the order of 6.2%, second country in terms of total residents of the Dominican diaspora abroad, as well as Haiti and Italy, both with 0.8%. of the flows received, respectively. The rest of the reception of remittances is divided among countries such as Switzerland, Canada and Panama, among others.

Regarding the distribution of remittances received by provinces, the BCRD indicates that the National District obtained the highest proportion, a 34.1%, followed by the provinces of Santiago and Santo Domingo, with 14.5% and 8.9%, respectively. This indicates that more than half (57.5%) of remittances are received in the metropolitan areas of the country.

Analyzing the flows of September 2022 according to the gender of the recipient, men predominate, with 52.9%, while women captured the remaining 47.1% of remittances received through formal channels.

After analyzing the recent evolution of the external sector, the BCRD’s perspectives for the rest of the year contemplate the continuation of important flows of foreign currency from remittances, tourism, exports and foreign direct investment. This will contribute to maintaining the relative stability of the exchange rate that is observed today, in such a way that the exchange rate showed an accumulated appreciation of 7.0% at the end of September 2022.

The institution highlights that this greater flow of foreign exchange has also allowed the accumulation of international reserves, which by the end of September 2022 stood at over US$13.8 billion, representing around 12.3% of GDP and equivalent to about 5.7 months of imports, metrics that exceed the levels recommended by the IMF.

He says that all these elements, together with the country’s robust macroeconomic fundamentals, indicate that the external sector of the The Dominican Republic has particularly suitable conditions to accommodate shocks coming from a complex and uncertain international environment, projecting that this sector would close 2022 with remittances close to US$10,000 million, exports with record figures of around US$14,000 million, income from tourism above US$8,700 million , and FDI in excess of US$3.5 billion.