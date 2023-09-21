Shippios and Fanfiction: The Cultures Behind the Yellow Flowers Trend universal

,She knew that he knew, that one day it would happen, that he would come looking for her with his yellow flowers.”, you have surely heard this chorus many times, it is one of the official songs of the successful Argentine series “Florcienta”, which was a hit before the arrival of “Petito Fio” or “Soy Luna”. The series takes us into the story of a noble young woman who loves flowers and works as a nanny in the home of the Fritzenwalde family located in Florence. Recently a new trend has gone viral on TikTok which has these vibes. Also read: The wait is over! The final season of Sex Education premieres tomorrow This week thousands of netizens have searched themselves on Google and wondered “What do yellow flowers mean on September 21st?”, “Does Floricienta have anything to do with it?”, today we will tell you through two cultures of pop. Let’s explain from the beginning.

“Shipping” culture Have you ever watched a series that made you scream with excitement seeing two of your favorite characters in a romantic scene, with an Attack song in the background? ship It is basically interested in the relationship of two imaginary people.

Shippers are fans who support a certain couple, whether they are fictional characters or celebrities, regardless of whether they are together or not.

Couples like Anthony and Edwina from ‘The Bridgertons’, Meredith and Derek from ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, Lorelai and Luke from ‘Gilmore Girls’, Chuck and Blair from Gossip Girl, Daphne and Simon from ‘The Bridgertons’ have undoubtedly stolen the show. Hearts of many viewers. In fact, some people become so crazy about these couples that they even create Instagram profiles and post them. editing Recreating your favorite scenes with emotional soundtracks on TikTok. These videos are shared and downloaded by thousands of fans. Or ask Justin Bieber and Selena fans.

Culture of “fan fiction” Ways to express passion for a series or movie today are not done only through audiovisual platforms. Some users with writing skills continue to publish unfinished stories through Wattpad, called “fanfics”. Some writers are so risky that they recreate literary sequels of their favorite series, creating their own plot twists and universes due to dissatisfaction with the decisions of some screenwriters for the endings of certain productions. Many fanfics are written by women, so it has been proven that there are more girls than boys on Wattpad, and many streaming series have left Wattpad due to its fandom and momentum. Amazing are some success stories after disaster and from my window.

On Wattpad, writers who identify as male are in the minority: 30%.

Why are flowers in trend today? Returning to the initial topic and breaking down some of the audience’s behaviors, the TikTok trend of yellow flowers has a lot to do with Floricienta’s production. Thousands of his followers were responsible for making this story viral. Platforms like TikTok and Instagram have such global coverage that the message spreads to many countries. In fact, in Colombia and the Caribbean, curiosity began to spread as more and more young people expressed their gratitude in their stories after receiving the viral bouquet.

This trend is for romantic couples who should give each other yellow flowers to express their love for each other and fulfill the dream of “florescenta”.