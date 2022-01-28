Shipwreck in Florida, migrant on hull becomes symbolic photo – North America

The photo of a young migrant sitting on the overturned hull of the boat on which he was traveling with 39 other desperate people, including his sister, went around the world. Alone, in the middle of the sea, the only survivor of the last sea tragedy en route to Florida.

Bbc Mundo has discovered that the young man is called Juan Esteban Montoya, he is 22 years old and is Colombian. He said he left Bimini Island in the Bahamas at dawn on January 23 with other migrants and his younger sister Maria Camila.

None of the passengers were wearing a life jacket told Juan that he was rescued by the tugboat Signet Intruder on Tuesday, three days after the sinking. With him 20 other people tried to resist clinging to the hull, but gave up.

“At 8:05 we took him aboard and he was treated immediately, he was dehydrated, we gave him water and soft food. He was very weak and very distressed,” said the captain.

Yesterday, the US Coast Guard recovered five bodies and then declared the search concluded. Overloaded boat accidents are not uncommon in the waters off Florida. Many of the cases involve migrants from Cuba and Haiti trying to reach the United States. On the same day as the shipwreck, the Coast Guard intercepted 191 Haitian citizens at sea near the Bahamas. A few days earlier, 88 Haitians had been found in another overloaded boat in the area.