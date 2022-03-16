Shirakami Fubuki ‘evades’ FromSoftware restrictions and causes controversy — Kudasai

The videogame Elden Ring It arrived on February 25 as one of the most anticipated releases of the year. The video game has been a massive success, topping the charts in both Steam like in Twitter as players delve into the Midlands. However, for some Twitch streamers in Japan, a rule from the game’s creators has created a difficult situation for those who want to livestream the new title.

FromSoftware updated its guidelines on March 1 after streamers in Japan wondered if they would be allowed to stream the game without being punished. Section Five of the monetization guidelines says: “However, as a general rule, it is prohibited to use it for monetization through features such as donation delivery and Super Chat that directly exchange money from viewers». This rule of FromSoftware means that it is forbidden to give donations to streamers who broadcast Elden Ring.

Several very popular Japanese streamers, such as FPS_Shaka and Stylishnoob4have had to prohibit the reception of bits or “cheers” when they transmit Elden Ringadding “don’t cheer” to the titles of your streams. However, the VTuber Holo Live Production“Shirakami Fubuki“, recently went viral because he has been applying a strategy to “monetize” their broadcasts of the company’s video games.

Recently, right after he finished his broadcasts of the video game Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice also developed by FromSoftwareFubuki starts a new one where she simply chats with her followers and receives donations (this would strictly be like receiving the donations from your live video game in another transmission). But the technique was not received at all in a good way:

«The actions of Shirakami Fubuki, a Hololive Production VTuber, receiving Super Chats on another stream immediately afterward, show that the fact that they couldn’t get permission from Nintendo and that Capcom wouldn’t let them stream their video games isn’t enough to give that person pause. company, which I find quite surprising».

«The reason why Shirakami Fubuki’s monetization method is criticized is because it is a move that shows that even though you (the group) call yourselves creators, you have no respect for others’ creations. It is not a bad thing because it is not explicit in the terms and conditions, but they want to be smart».

«The method of live streaming immediately after playing a FromSoftware game, by Shirakami Fubuki. Do you think that nothing happens when you take advantage of legal loopholes? It will just immediately start banning all distribution of the game, many companies have done that before. I hope you realize that you are affecting others because of your lust for money.».

