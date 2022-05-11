Shireen Abu Akleh, a journalist for Al Jazeera, died in the West Bank – Asia – International

Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, one of the stars of Al Jazeera, He was shot dead on Wednesday while covering an Israeli army incursion. in the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.

(Read: Jamal Khashoggi: Turkey closes the journalist’s murder case)

The Qatari channel said the reporter, a 51-year-old Christian Palestinian, was killed “deliberately” and “in cold blood” by Israeli forces. On the contrary, the Prime Minister of that country, Naftali Bennett, stated that she “probably” died from Palestinian gunfire.

Shireen Abu Akleh was shot dead on Wednesday in Jenin, a Palestinian city where the Israeli army – which has occupied the West Bank since 1967 – recently multiplied operations.

The journalist died after a bullet hit her in the head, while another fellow journalist, Ali al-Samudi, was shot in the back and his condition is stable, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

We condemn this heinous crime, through which it is intended to prevent the media from carrying out their message

“In what is clearly an assassination, in violation of international laws and norms, the Israeli occupation forces killed the correspondent in cold blood after she was shot with live ammunition early this morning,” Al Jazeera said in the statement.

(Keep reading: Prosecutor Pecci’s crime: chronology of the murder that shakes two countries).

Qatar’s deputy foreign minister, Lolwah Al Khater, said on Twitter that Israeli troops shot the journalist, despite the fact that the woman was wearing an identifying press vest, as well as a protective helmet. The deputy minister also described the act as “Israeli state terrorism.”

Do you read us from the EL TIEMPO app? You can see this post here).

“We condemn this heinous crime, through which it is intended to prevent the media from carrying out their message, and we hold the Israeli government and the occupying forces responsible for the murder of the late colleague Shireen,” the Qatari chain points out in the release.

In addition, Al Jazeera called on the international community to “condemn and hold accountable the Israeli occupation forces for deliberately attacking and killing our colleague Shireen Abu Akleh.”

Al Jazeera producer Ali Al Samudi was also “attacked by being shot in the back during coverage and is now being treated,” the outlet said, without giving further details about his health.

Both journalists wore their vests identified as press and she had been working for the international chain since the beginning of the Second Intifada.

(You can read: Prince Charles’s speech marks a transition in the monarchy?).

Coffin of the journalist being transferred. Photo: JAAFAR ASHTIYEH / AFP

EU and US call for investigation

It is essential that a thorough and independent investigation shed light on the circumstances of these incidents as soon as possible and that those responsible be brought to justice.

The European Union (EU) on Wednesday condemned the shooting death of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. while covering an Israeli army incursion into the occupied West Bank and called for an independent investigation into what happened.

Also, the United States wants a “transparent” investigation into the shooting murder of the Al-Jazeera network communicator, said the US ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

“This must be investigated in a transparent manner. We encourage both parties to participate in this investigation so that we can understand why this happened.”the ambassador told reporters, stressing that the “absolute priority” of the United States is “the protection of American citizens and journalists.”

In addition, Reporters Without Borders declared itself in a statement, asking, like the EU, for an independent investigation of the case.

“RSF is not satisfied with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid’s proposal that his country participate in an investigation on the circumstances of the journalist’s death,” the organization’s secretary general, Christophe Deloire, said on Twitter.

“An independent international investigation must be launched as soon as possible,” he added. Deloire recalled that the shooting against Abu Akleh constitutes “a serious violation” of the Geneva conventions and the UN Security Council resolution 2222 on the protection of journalists.

RSF is disappointed by Israeli Foreign Minister @yairlapid‘s proposal that his country take part in a joint investigation into the circumstances of the journalist’s death: an independent international investigation must be launched. — Christophe Deloire (@cdeloire) May 11, 2022

What does Israel say?

In contrast to the complaints made by the channel and the Qatari authorities, the Israeli Embassy in Spain stated that the journalist’s death occurred in the midst of an operation aimed at arresting suspected terrorists in Jenin.

However, they claimed that Shirin Abu Aqla was reportedly injured by Palestinian gunfire.

“Al Jazeera journalist Shirin Abu Aqla was injured and died as a result of her injuries, apparently from fire fired by Palestinians, and not fire from the Israel Defense Forces,” Israel authorities said.

The Embassy also affirmed that some of the videos released show the Palestinian attacks and called for protecting the freedom of the press and the integrity of the journalists they cover on the ground.

“The State of Israel stands for the truth and its government has called on the Palestinians for a joint investigation,” they concluded.

Statement from the Spokesman of the @IsraelMFA, @LiorHaiatFollowing The Death Of Al-Jazeera Journalist Shireen Abu Akle: “There Are Indications That Ms. Abu Akleh Was Killed By Palestinian Terrorist Shooting. Israel Will Conduct A Thorough Investigation” pic.twitter.com/YiY4e2S6EO — Israel in Spanish (@IsraelinSpanish) May 11, 2022

Earlier, the Israeli army had indicated that during a raid in the Jenin refugee camp, “armed suspects” opened fire on security forces and threw explosives, forcing the agents to fire in response.

“The Army is investigating what happened, in particular the possibility that a journalist was hit by live fire from a Palestinian,” they said of Abu Akleh’s death.

Over the past month, Israeli security forces have intensified raids and “counterterrorism operations” throughout the occupied West Bank, and in particular in the Jenin area, in response to the wave of attacks Israel has suffered, six since the end of March. with a balance of 18 dead.

Some thirty Palestinians have died during these operations, some of them unarmed civilians with no links to Palestinian militias, and dozens have been arrested.

(Also: The reactions in Paraguay after the murder of prosecutor Marcelo Pecci).

Do you read us from the EL TIEMPO app? You can see this post here).

Presidency holds the Israeli government fully responsible for this heinous crime

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid offered the Palestinian authorities on Wednesday a “joint investigation” on the death of the Al Jazeera journalist, the Palestinian Shireen Abu Akleh, in a raid by the Israeli Army in Jenin, in the north of the occupied West Bank.

“Journalists must have protection in conflict zones and we have a responsibility to know the truth,” the Israeli minister said in his Twitter account.

(Also: Casey White, who is the inmate who seduced a guard to escape from prison?).

However, Lapid pointed out that “security forces will continue to operate wherever necessary to prevent terrorism and the murder of more Israelis.”

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas condemned this “crime of execution by the Israeli occupying forces” against the journalist during that operation, in which the Palestinian journalist Ali Samoudi was also injured.

“The Presidency holds the Israeli government fully responsible for this heinous crime, part of a daily policy of the occupation against our people, their land and their holy places,” Abbas said in a statement.

According to Abbas, today’s event is also “part of the occupation’s policy of attacking journalists to hide the truth and commit crimes in silence.”

AFP and EFE

You can also read:

– Prosecutor Pecci crime: chronology of the murder that shakes two countries.

– That’s how I crossed ‘El Hueco’ three times to enter the United States.

– China censors videos of those who protest quarantines by covid-19.