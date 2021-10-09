Shirin Neshat, Dreamers trilogy – Church of Santa Maria ad Nives

The PRAC – Center for Contemporary Art welcomes, until 9 January 2022, in the frescoed spaces of the Church of Santa Maria ad Nives in Ponzano Romano, an exhibition project conceived by the Iranian artist Shirin Neshat (Qazvin, 1957). Entitled “Dreamers trilogy: llusions & Mirrors, Roja, Sarah”, the exhibition is curated by Graziano Menolascina and Annina Nosei, with the support of the Gladstone Gallery in New York and Brussels.

«The idea of ​​the exhibition comes from the suggestive seventeenth-century location that hosts it, as well as one of the PRAC offices. The four frescoes inside the Church depict the most representative scenes of the sacred panorama, linked to the figure of the Virgin; this triggered in me the thought of continuing this chain, inserting in it a contemporary artist who could have poetic and thematic characteristics, linked to the world of women. I immediately thought of Shirin Neshat, of whom I also speak in my book dedicated to Annina Nosei, The Difference is Woman»Explains Graziano Menolascina in one of our conversations.

Shirin Neshat is internationally known for her out-of-the-box signature, for the photographic series and film constructions that earned her the Golden Lion as best international artist in 1999, as part of the Biennale d’Arte, and ten years later, the Silver Lion for best direction at the Venice Film Festival. The refined and rigorous works of the author are presented as an introspective exploration of her own culture. As Man Ray was formed under the wing of Marcel Duchamp and Francis Picabia, Neshat assimilates from the American photographer the use of the glass plate in front of the camera lens, a technique also used in Illusions & Mirrors. By absorbing any water vapors, the resulting distortion alters the image of reality, letting the public immerse in the indistinct space of its unconscious.

The one of Dreamers is a tripartite work in black and white video installations, which show different worlds of oneiric matrix, perceived by the artist in the name of Iranian women, as their “witness and icon”. Such visions appear in contrast with the harsh reality that constrains the country, particularly following the restrictions enacted in the late 1970s. This historical trigger is symbolically witnessed by the procession of veiled women in the short film Sarah (2016), whose only exposed parts remain the hands. The characters are intertwined narratives woven by the author’s interiority that correspond, in a symbolic way, to the setting of the sea, the forest and the island.

In Illusions & Mirrors (2013), whose main character is played by actress Natalie Portman, Neshat renounces spoken language and uses visual and sound effects as a form of surreal dialogue which, quoting the curator’s words, “has no language, no religion , it has no race, but it is universal and understandable to all ”.

The short film Sarah (2016), from whose title the protagonist takes its name, played by the Iranian painter Sara Issakharian, is set in a forest, emblem of the unknowable. It consists of non-linear scenes placed in succession, whose perspective changes of the camera recreate the alienating and recurring reflection of one’s own experience.

In the video Roja (2016), the narrative focuses on Neshat’s search for identity, through the writer Roja Heydarpour, also a first-generation immigrant to America. The artist explores the anxieties at the root of the cross-cultural experience of the migrant and the refugee, as a growing segment of the population of the contemporary world.

The short film starts from a monologue of which one is, together with Roja, spectators and arrives on an island created by nostalgia and memory, in which every footprint becomes visible and every step relevant.