“Shirley”: a character always on the edge of the abyss | About writer Shirley Jackson, a forerunner of Stephen King

Shirley 7 points

USA. 2020

Address: Josephine Decker.

Script: Sarah Gubbins, based on the novel by Susan Scarf Merrell.

Duration: 107 minutes.

Interpreters: Elisabeth Moss, Odessa Young, Logan Lerman, Michael Stuhlbarg, Victoria Pedretti, and Robert Wuhl.

Premiere in rooms only.

Shirley Jackson She was an American short story writer and novelist specializing in horror texts that has influenced countless authors of the genre. Among them, Stephen King himself, who even today considers the novel The Curse of Hill House (1959) as one of the most important works of the last century. But that brilliance had its price. An oscillation between madness and depression, between a life absorbed by the logic of his stories and a misanthropy that made any attempt at dialogue difficult, with verbal aggression in those (attempted) social encounters that obviously end in the worst way. . It’s tempting to think of shirley as a biopic, in that its dramatic arc deals with a particular period of his life, the one that preceded the writing of Hangsaman (1951), his second novel after The Road Through the Wall (1948). But the josephine decker movie makes biopics what apocalypse now with war films: using them as narrative containers for a journey into the deepest darkness of a tortured and tortured mind, a mapping of the psychology of a character always on the edge of the abyss.

But it is a trip with two passengers. One is the aforementioned Shirley (Elizabeth Moss), who by the end of the 1940s – the point at which the film finds her – is submerged in a creative block that, due to her inability to get out of bed and the apathy that colors her worldview, flirts with depression. The other is called Rose (Odessa Young), has an incipient pregnancy and is the wife of Fred (Logan Lerman), an aspiring university professor who travels to the city where Shirley lives to complete his thesis at the hands of his mentor, and the husband of the writer, Stanley (Michael Stuhlbarg). ). The scene of one of her classes makes clear the professor’s charisma before a student who listens and observes him with a degree of attention that more than one contemporary teacher would envy. The same charisma that she uses to ask Fred to move in with Rose in her house, with the aim of taking care of Shirley while she navigates a crisis that at first everyone thinks is transitory. A misdiagnosis, of course.

With an extensive tour of festivals during the months in which the pandemic began to spread throughout the world, including Sundance and Berlin, this adaptation of Susan Scarf Merrell’s novel records a home dynamic soaked in the toxicity that marriage exudes. Because Stanley also has his thing: behind his imprint of teaching showman hides a man who manipulates the young couple and his wife. An intelligent manipulator, highly educated and with a tight handling of rhetoric, which makes him even more dangerous, as evidenced by the contempt for any potential creative idea of ​​Shirley and the pretense of being a landlord with which he treats Fred and Rose. Especially her, who seems to him to be little more than a maid in her service.

While they spend much of the day at the university (or so they claim), Rose and Shirley establish an increasingly symbiotic and confusing bond, as if the writer is vampirizing the other’s sanity. Disregarding any hint of historical veracity (by the end of the 1940s the “real” Shirley had children; the fictitious one, none), Decker appropriates the stormy internal world of his protagonist to transfer it to a splintered film with multiple faded, brief shots with a dreamlike imprint that are inserted as hallucinated and hallucinatory staccatos. A hallucination from which the possibility of a costly emancipation emerges and from which there is hardly any turning back.