Shirley Arica is nominated for the first time in TC Candler’s ‘100 Most Beautiful Faces’ list alongside Scarlett Johansson, Lily Collins and Kristen Stewart

You made her cute! The model Shirley Arica He is going through a good personal and professional moment. And it is that the popular ‘reality girl’ has been nominated for the first time to the list “The 100 Most Beautiful Faces” (The 100 most beautiful faces). This news was shared by the British portal T. C. Candler.

Keep reaping successes. After passing through Ecuador, in reality’The new star of In Touch’the compatriot Shirley Arica has been considered for the first time in the annual list of this world contest.

This was confirmed through the account of TC Candler’s Instagram Page. In this publication you can see the nomination of the model, who is among the 10 new names that entered the list of “The 100 Most Beautiful Faces”.

doWho will Shirley Arica face?

Among the new names added to the tc Candler List, highlights K-pop starRed Velvet group Joy, norwegian actress Nikoline Bangen, the Hong Kong Amy Lo and the Turkish model Hande Ercel.

In addition, Shirley Arica will compete with the great stars of Hollywood What Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie, Jessica Chastain, Lily Collins, Eiza Gonzalez, and Kristen Stewart. In addition to Becky G, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and models Irina Shayk and Gigi Hadid, among other. Apparently, ‘Reality Girl’ will have a lot of competition.

What other Peruvians appear in “The 100 Most Beautiful Faces”?

Austin Palau is one of the big surprises on this list. Just Shirley participated with him in the Turkish reality show ‘The Power of Love’. On the other hand, she is also Patrick Parody and in Peruvian women are Mayra Goñi, Ivana Yturbe and Jazmín Pinedo.