Shirley Arica was nominated for The 100 Most Beautiful Faces

This award is part of the British magazine TC Candler

The model Shirley Arica continues to achieve success in her professional career and this time she was nominated for the first time for The 100 Most Beautiful Faces (the 100 most beautiful faces), from the British magazine TC Candler, which speaks well of the internationalization of Shirley Arica.

It all started with her participation in the reality show El poder del amor, where her image as her language became known in other countries, leading her to be the “new star” of the program En contacto from Ecuador and now competes to be one of the most popular faces. beautiful in the world

The model entered this contest for the first time along with 9 new people and would be facing stars like Scarlett Johansson, Lily Collins, Eiza González, Kristen Stewart, Ariana Grande, Becky G and more women known worldwide for their beauty.

Shirley Arica revealed that several years ago she was the victim of physical and psychological violence. During an interview with the Ecuadorian program In contact, the former member of The Power of Love said that her then-partner constantly mistreated her to the point of making her cry.