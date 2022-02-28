Shirley Vera Barreto faces justice for killing her husband in Moca

The trial against Shirley Vera Barreto for the murder of her husband, former Police Lieutenant Alvin Quiñones Acevedo, will begin to be elucidated today in the Court of Aguadilla, a case in which there are many indications that the death was the outcome of years of mistreatment and gender violence towards the woman, who is now 32 years old.

Vera Barreto was accused of the death of Quiñones Acevedo, 52, which occurred on December 2, 2020, in Moca. The man died of a gunshot to the neck inflicted with one of his own firearms..

The events of that night are controversial, but a source familiar with the events and who asked not to be named assured that Vera Barreto was subjected to a brutal pattern of domestic violence by Quiñones Acevedo. Photographs in possession of The new day They show bruises on the front and back of the accused’s body, the product of blows allegedly inflicted by the deceased hours before the events that led to her death. A medical report made that same night also documents the beatings.

In another image, the scar of a burn supposedly produced with the flat side of a razor that was heated and stuck to his skin is visible..

Vera Barreto faces charges of first-degree murder and violation of the Arms Law, which exposes her to 129 years in prison. She is the mother of four daughters from previous relationships, she comes from an unstable family environment and poverty, the source pointed out.

The president of the Board of Directors of the Protected House Julia de Burgos, the lawyer Olga Lopezpointed out that the case against Vera Barreto could represent a very peculiar phenomenon within the law regarding victims of gender violence, commonly known as “the battered woman syndrome.”

According to the precedent established by the Supreme Court of Puerto Rico, in the case Pueblo v. Gonzalez Roman in 1995, “The battered woman syndrome applies to cases when the battered woman does not kill her partner-aggressor while he is assaulting her, but does so in a period of relative calm. This is because, when this occurs, the possible compliance with the traditional elements of legitimate defense is not evident”.

In the case of Vera Barreto, from the beginning questions have been raised about the handling of the case by the Police. The night of the events, Vera Barreto was arrested and she was not allowed to consult with a lawyer. From an interview that same night, an alleged confession emerged that the defendant could not understand, since she only reached the fifth grade in school and she cannot read cursive, according to the source familiar with the case.

López stressed that it is extremely difficult for survivors of gender-based violence to break out of this pattern, since the aggressors commonly maintain some type of emotional, physical or financial control over their lives. In addition, it is common for them to be exposed to mistreatment or humiliation by society when making their situations public. The lawyer also emphasized the responsibility of government institutions in cases like this.

The source also indicated that Vera Barreto had tried to go to the police in the past, but her attempts to denounce Quiñones Acevedo were ignored.

“I believe that this is one of the points made in relation to the PARE Committee and the declaration of a State of Emergency. There is something of a gap in terms of how fast that change can be at the institutional level. And, obviously, there is an absent element here, which is the oversight that the Office of the Women’s Ombudsman should have been giving”Lopez indicated.