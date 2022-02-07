Shirtless Mark Wahlberg instructs Tom Holland on massage guns: “For the muscles, I’m the top”

Mark Wahlberg, strictly shirtless, resolves the massage gun misunderstanding once and for all by explaining to Tom Holland how it works in a video.

Mark Wahlbergstrictly a shirtlessis coaching his Uncharted co-star Tom Holland on the use of massage guns fitness after an almost mortifying misunderstanding by the Spider-Man star.

After the catch a few days ago, Mark Wahlberg showed the correct use of the Power Plate Pulse massage gun to colleague Tom Holland in a video posted on Instagram:

“Mr. Tom Holland, do you see this?” Wahlberg exclaims in the video shot in a gym. “This is a muscle recovery massage tool, nothing else.”

During a joint Access Hollywood interview, Tom Holland publicly confessed that he believed Mark Wahlberg had given him an “item for personal pleasure”:

“Mark was kind enough to give me a massage gun after I left his home in Los Angeles and drove me to my hotel. At the time, I was confused about what kind of massage gun this was, never having seen one. one before, and I thought it was for self-pleasure. “

Wahlberg, Power Plate Pulse brand ambassador, explained the funny misunderstanding to USA TODAY last week:

“We were talking about fitness and I was explaining the importance of muscle recovery, Tom said, ‘Between training and playing golf, I’m always very sore and tense.’ And I’m like, ‘Here’s this great tool.’ He had never seen one before. If you’ve been to a gym in the UK, you know I’m a bit behind. So Tom hadn’t seen anything like it and his mind went off on a tangent. Then I offered him a ride , and he was very uncomfortable “.

Here is the feature of the video posted on Instagram, which will help Tom Holland to clarify once and for all the use of the massage gun.

Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg will arrive in Italian cinemas on February 17th with the adventurous and long-awaited Uncharted.