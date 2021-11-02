Shirts are ironed on their own in a few minutes thanks to this object that few people know

Ironing is one of the household activities that requires the most time and energy. This is especially true when it comes to wrinkling shirts. In fact, their delicate fabric folds easily and when we use the iron it is easy to accidentally create even worse creases. For this reason and to avoid spending even 15 or 20 minutes on the same shirt, many decide to take them to the laundry.

Still, we can save time and money easily. This is because the shirts iron themselves in a few minutes thanks to this object that few people know. In fact, this item could be a revolutionary purchase that will allow us to wear our shirts without worries and without worrying about having to iron them later.

This is not a particularly recent item, as it has been on the market for several years already. At the same time it remains a secret for many, despite its usefulness and proven effectiveness. We can find it in some electronics stores or on the Internet and the price ranges from around 40 to 100 euros. It may seem like a lot, but this is an investment that will allow us to iron all the shirts to come while we engage in other chores. So let’s see what this mysterious object is and how it works.

Many now know the steam machines that allow easy and fast ironing. In fact, the steam creates the perfect humidity to stretch the fibers effortlessly. This also allows the fabrics to last longer as it does not expose them to the high temperatures of the iron.

In any case, using these machines remains a manual activity. There are others instead which, while exploiting the steam, work independently. These have mopeds that inflate dummies with small holes on their surface. This is where the steam comes out, and so all we have to do is put the shirt on the aforementioned mannequin. We activate the motor by inflating the support which in this way will stretch the fibers of the shirt. The work ends with the steam that will give the shirt an ironing effect within a few minutes. Furthermore, if we put the mannequin on the shirt when it is still wet, the result will be even more satisfying and faster.

Some models are equipped with small clip weights to attach to the base of the shirt, so as to stretch the fabric even more and avoid unwanted creases.

