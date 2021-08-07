SHIVA BABY / Seligman’s successful film about finding one’s own space

Fritz Lang said the CinemaScope was perfect for filming snakes and funerals. Emma Seligman must have remembered for her feature film debut Shiva Baby (available on Mubi), choosing to tell his story – set during a funeral – working very finely on the film format.

CALIFORNIA, RAI 3 / Miguel Bosè in the western film protagonist of the afternoon

The protagonist (Rachel Sennott) is a girl who hides all pieces of her life: an uncertain student, an aspiring entrepreneur, a lover of an older but bisexual man. These pieces are likely to all come to the surface during one shiva (the funeral reception of Jewish culture) in which the pressures of the family, the malice of his ex-partner and the unexpected presence of his lover with his wife and daughter will bring the girl to the boiling point.

Mortal attraction, Rete 4 / High voltage for Mediaset’s pink network

Seligman starts from one of her short films from 2018 and, also a screenwriter, expands it with the fundamental support of Sennott, actress and stand-up comedian to tell the story of a girl who is looking for her direction in a reality where everyone seems to want to tell her to go and what to do.

To stage this universal situation for young people over the age of 20, Seligman works on the cinematographic form before the script and the dramaturgy, or rather he uses the first to structure the second: with the director of photography Maria Rusche, he chose the panoramic format and anamorphic lenses, which are usually used to shoot wide landscapes and long or very long shots, to tighten the walls of the house and guests around its protagonist, to crowd the image of people and objects, taking away space from the main character .

A starry love, Rai 1 / A television film that has a lot to tell

In this way he can tell the story of a girl who has to try to make room for herself in a context that wants to crush or exclude her, involuntarily perhaps, but inexorably, in a very effective way, in which the expectations of others have taken away the control of her own life. Instead of making it a consoling tale of emancipation and empowerment, which ultimately does nothing but validate the current ideology of success, Seligman thinks in depth on the social and family elements connected to the discourse, shows a girl who would like to make alternative and anti -conformists, but who must first of all win their right to speak.

Loading... Advertisements

Shiva Baby it is in fact one of the rare cases of independent comedy (more than Jewish matrix) all based on the dialogues in which everyone seems to compete to silence the protagonist, to silence her voice: Sennott, who uses her body as the last bastion of identity, wanders more and more hallucinated in an increasingly less hospitable house while listening to others talk about her , trying unsuccessfully to say his own version, but intelligently, the most important things to communicate are left to the unspoken, like the good ending in the car, with a handshake more communicative than a river of empty words.

Seligman proves she has the makings of a true director by working productively on style, on the use of the fundamental elements of cinematic syntax (including Hanna Park’s manic editing and Ariel Marx’s anxious music) to create a discourse, to communicate ideas through images and also manages to overcome the limits of the chosen approach: thus what looks like a classic example of Yiddish humor based on embarrassment, style Curb Your Enthusiasm to be clear, it leads to a game of massacre, in the invasion and distortion of living space, such as Mother! by Aronofsky.

– – – –

We need your input to continue to provide you with quality and independent information.

SUPPORT US. DONATE NOW BY CLICKING HERE

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED