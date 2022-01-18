Shoah survivor at 98 years old becomes a grandmother for the 35th time: “The best revenge against the Nazis”

“It’s the best revenge against the Nazis.” A 98-year-old Jewish woman who survived Auschwitz celebrated the arrival of her 35th great-granddaughter in London. “Becoming a great-grandmother is something special for everyone, but even more so for me as a Holocaust survivor,” Lily Ebert told the British Press Association.

Raised in Hungary and deported to the Nazi concentration camp of Auschwitz, Ebert was freed by American soldiers in April 1945 when she was 20 years old. “I never could have believed I could get to this – he said – Then first I had to survive and then get to this age .. the Nazis wanted to kill us all.”

After the liberation, Ebert spent a year in Switzerland before moving to Palestine in 1946 under the British mandate. In 1967 she left Israel and emigrated to Great Britain with her husband Samuel. Mother of three, grandmother of ten grandchildren and now super great grandmother, she devoted much of her life as a witness to the horrors of the Nazi persecution against Jews. She was also one of the founders of the Holocaust Survivor Center in Great Britain. Dov Forman, an 18-year-old great-grandson, announced the news of his 35th great-grandson with a tweet that received 120,000 likes. Forman has a Tik Tok account with 1.6 million followers dedicated to his great-grandmother. “She is the queen of the family, she inspires us every day,” he commented