shock confession of the film diva

The strangest habits of VIPs. Sometimes a diva can really be more absurd than the characters she plays. The “vice” of a well-known actress

It looks like this: the more famous they are and famous the stranger they are. Everyone, some more, some less, we have delusions, persecutions. Sometimes real phobias pathological or almost, but also paranoia and strange and difficult to understand habits. Yet, ordinary people usually tend to hide them. A little ‘if it they are ashamed, also because the judgment of others is often severe.

"I do this 100 times a day": shock confession of the film diva
“I do it 100 times a day”: shocking confession of the film diva (websource)

Those with “weird” quirks are sometimes labeled as an abnormal person who is looked upon with suspected. So better keep quiet sometimes. But if these oddities are about famous people, actors, divas entertainment and other “VIPs”, certain oddities paradoxically become something captivating and curious, which arouses interest and makes these personages, already well known, even more fascinating.

The incredible mania of the Hollywood diva

This is the case of a very famous actress, very well known especially at the beginning of the decade, who is a real star of Hollywood, even if today we see it a little less. His fear is represented by germs and the fear of dirt. She is terrified of having dirty hands and not knowing what, and so she is lava even 100 times a day. She arrives, as she herself told, to open the doors with her elbows.

Cameron Diaz
Cameron Diaz (websource)

And imagine what it does today in the era Covid, where hand cleaning is a problem that affects everyone. But who are we talking about? The actress is Cameron Diaz, famous for many successful roles including the lead role in “Everyone’s Crazy About Mary”. The well-known actress is obsessed with hygiene, especially with hands. A “fixation” really unbelievable.

