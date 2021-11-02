Shock exchange already in January: Guardiola ‘tries’ Juventus

Pep Guardiola is ready to go to the assault of the big Allegri: super exchange already in January with Juventus

The big match with Fiorentina on the horizon for Massimiliano’s Juventus Merry. It is not an easy time for the ‘Old Lady’ who, in A league, are struggling to stay at the top with the delay from the top which is now 16 points. A heavy detachment that almost completely closes every dream of the championship Juventus by Allegri. From the field to the transfer market, the Turin company has to deal with the Manchester City that, already in January, he intends to come forward with a suggestive proposal to the bianconeri.

Pep Guardiola, in fact, is looking for reinforcements for his ‘Citizens’ and one of the priorities of the former Barcelona coach would be a pillar of Allegri. This is Matthijs de Ligt which Guardiola has liked for some time and for which the English company would already have a very rich offer ready, with figures that can convince the Juventus to sell the former Ajax captain. Guardiola’s idea would be to put forward a proposal that exceeds, overall, 90 million euros to allow the Manchester City to get their hands on de Ligt.

Juventus, exchange and cash: Guardiola wants de Ligt

I am 52 million cash that the City would put on the plate for de Ligt, but not only. The plan of Guardiola would provide the‘inserting a profile on which it no longer intends to focus on for the future.

This is Aymeric Laporte, 27 years old expiring in 2025 and who has a valuation that is around 40 million euros.

A situation that, therefore, can see the farewell of de Ligt as early as January: the substitute for Juventus can therefore be Laporte, Guardiola he hopes us.