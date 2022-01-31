Shock in a zoo in Uzbekistan: a woman drops her daughter into the bear enclosure, the animal sniffs her and walks away

A few dramatic moments that could turn into a tragedy. This happened in a zoo in Tashkent in Uzbekistan where a woman dropped her three-year-old daughter in the bear enclosure. As the video footage from the surveillance cameras shows, some visitors watched in horror as her mother, who was holding the child over the railing, drops her into the void.

The bear – called Zuzu – approached and smelled the little girl without hurting her, witnesses say. Moments later, six zoo staff members entered the outside of the cage and one of them picked up the girl and carried her away.

The mother, who watched, was later arrested and now faces criminal proceedings for attempted murder and faces 15 years in prison if convicted. Meanwhile, the girl is hospitalized for a head injury and for cuts caused by her fall: “She was diagnosed with a concussion, caused by her falling from a height of five meters, and an open wound on the head . But there were no traces of wounds from the bear’s fangs or claws, ”a hospital spokesman said.

“We are afraid to even think how it would have ended if the bear had considered the child as its prey – say the managers of the zoo -. Instead Zuzu got to his feet, slowly went down into the trench, approached the girl, smelled her … and went back. ‘

