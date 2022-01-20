Shock in Belgium: 4-year-old boy kidnapped by babysitter found dead – Foreign

Meerkerk (Holland) – «He was cheerful and happy». Neighbors and acquaintances remember this way Dean Verberckmoes, the 4-year-old Belgian boy, whose body was found Monday evening in the Netherlands five days after his disappearance, following a kidnapping, which had triggered a vast search operation in both countries. The main suspect is the baby’s babysitter, Dave De Kock, a 34-year-old Belgian, arrested in the city of Meerkerk. The man, who he had already been in prison for the murder of another child, he indicated to the investigators the place where the body was located.

The victim was last seen on Wednesday in the company of his babysitter, according to public television Nos. De Kock regularly cared for Dean and his little sister and was supposed to take the baby to his grandparents on Thursday, but that didn’t happen, prompting the mother to report her son’s disappearance. The joint investigation of the two Belgian and Dutch prosecutors is also looking for the motive while an autopsy exam is scheduleda to determine the cause of death.









According to the first elements of the survey – writes the Belgian website Le Soir – the child he would have been kidnapped in Belgium but killed in Holland. Meanwhile, the companion of the main suspect was placed in custody as she allegedly provided the police with contradictory information on the whole affair. According to the baby’s mother – who was unaware of De Kock’s criminal records and trusted him – the woman allegedly lied to protect her partner.

In 2010 Dave De Kock had indeed been sentenced to 10 years in prison for the death in 2008 of a 2-year-old child by Ravels in Belgium. He had served his entire sentence for these facts, so much so that after his release in 2018 no restrictions on his freedom were imposed. During his detention in the Tilburg prison he had asked to be admitted to a psychiatric institution, request that had not been accepted due to lack of places.

Justice had therefore decided to lock him up in un another prison, that of Ruiselede in Belgium, where he had followed a program to get rid of his drug addiction. Dean’s body was found in the province of Zeeland (in the south of the Netherlands). to Neeltje Jans, an artificial island in the Eastern Scheldt, a popular destination for Dutch tourists. Shocked the country of little Dean. with flags at half mast as a sign of mourning.







