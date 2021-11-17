Shock in India, 17-year-old prostituted and raped by hundreds of men





A demonstration against violence against women, October 2020 – Ansa

First molested by her father, then given in marriage to a 40-year-old at 13 and for two interminable years sold to hundreds of customers. Yet another shocking story in India made headlines in the media. Reopening all the questions and indignation on the scourge of sexual violence in the country.

“This is the most tragic rape case in our history. That girl was tortured every day,” he said Yogita Bhayana, women’s rights activist, who clamored for the prosecution of the policemen the girl had asked for help, who did not register her complaint against the torturers.

The young woman, whose identity is not revealed, is 17 years old. Escaped from her husband’s home, she took refuge in the bus station in Beed, a town in the state of Mumbai. In the chaos of that passageway he lived begging, under the shelters where it is easy to disappear, like any forgotten luggage. And there three men raped her, imprisoned her and forced her into prostitution for almost two years.

Salvation came with a meeting with a guardian angel, a social worker from the Committee for the Protection of Minors. Today the girl is safe, in a protected house, while eight men have ended up in prison, including the young woman’s father. “But arrest is not enough”, say the feminists: “We must interrupt the chain of silence and complicity of those who do not protect us”.

The news is a new wound in the conscience of the country, already shaken also by the bitter story of trafficking, discovered a few weeks ago in Ujjan, in Madhya Pradesh. Like in a horror movie, an Indian couple forced a 19-year-old woman into surrogacy. “Purchased” as a slave, and held against her will, the young woman, repeatedly raped by the man who “bought” her, became pregnant after a few months; the couple then subjected her to health checks throughout the pregnancy, and then abandoned her, at the end of her life, due to an infection contracted during the caesarean section. The couple then disappeared with the newborn, which they recorded

The young woman’s nightmare has also rekindled attention to surrogacy in India. Two years ago, the law put an end to the scandalous trade, including international, in rented uteri, recalls the association She the People. But “the desire and the social obligation to have children still fuel a vast illegal trade: thousands of newborns are sold in India because they are abandoned at birth, or given birth under coercion by defenseless girls. A tragedy the country is unable to cope with. put an end “.