Shock in India, hundreds of Muslims auctioned in one app – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – NEW DELHI, 03 JAN – The Indian Minister of Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw blocked the GitHub platform that ran “Bulli Bai”, a hate app in which, two days ago, hundreds of Muslims found themselves ” auctioned “.



The cyber attack, one of the most misogenic and hateful of recent times, has frightened and outraged the victims, women of various ages, ridiculed on the web with photos and details about their lives. While indignation was unleashed on social media, the minister announced that he had launched an investigation into criminal measures against the platform.



Another provocation against Muslim girls took place in Karnataka, where a college teacher in the Udupi district did not admit six girls wearing hijabs, the veil that indicates religious affiliation, to class. The girls started a protest and a hunger strike, denouncing the discrimination.



After a similar case in 2017, the Indian Supreme Court reaffirmed the right to wear the religious veil. (HANDLE).

