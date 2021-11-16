Shock in India, raped for years by hundreds of men – World

First molested by her father, then given in marriage at the age of 13 to a forty-year-old and for two interminable years sold to hundreds of customers. Yet another shocking story in India made headlines in the media. Reopening all the questions and indignation on the scourge of sexual violence in the country.

“This is the most tragic case of rape in our history. That girl was tortured every day,” said Yogita Bhayana, a women’s rights activist, who clamored for the prosecution of the policemen she had asked for help. , who did not register his complaint against the torturers.

The young woman, whose identity is not revealed, ran away from her husband’s house and took refuge in the bus station in Beed, a town in the state of Mumbai. In the chaos of that passageway he lived begging, under the shelters where it is easy to disappear, like any forgotten luggage. And there three men raped her, imprisoned her and forced her into prostitution for almost two years.

Salvation came with a meeting with a guardian angel, a social worker from the Committee for the Protection of Minors. Today the girl is safe, in a protected house, while eight men have ended up in prison.