Shock in the gym: Throw a 20 kg weight on a teammate’s head

He attacked and injured a training partner with a weight from 20 kg providing “ significant psychological damage “With this motivation, Australian judge John Burns sentenced a 33-year-old from Roebery (Australia) to 19 months in prison for the insane act. The accused defended himself by claiming to have hit the victim”. accidentally “but the images extracted from the surveillance cameras of the gym they would defy his version of events.

The facts

The news, which in the last few hours has bounced on the major Australian newspapers, was also relaunched by the Dagospia.com site. According to reports from the magazine edited by Roberto D’Agostino, the episode dates back to last October, in a gym on the outskirts of Roebery, south-east of Darwin, Australia. The protagonist of the story is a 33-year-old local accused of having cold and seriously injured a training partner. Specifically, the man would have thrown himself against the victim with a weight of 20 kg giving him a serious one head traumafacial swelling and psychological damage “ still in progress “.

The shocking video

The scene was immortalized by cameras surveillance of the gym. In the video, the 33-year-old clearly stands out, in a sporty outfit, holding a weight of 20 kg. Then he inexplicably lashes out at a teammate intent on training on a bench. Overwhelmed by pain, the victim gives in to the blow and falls on the floor. The following images show the boy in agony and with a completely bloodied face. In the minutes following the attack, rescuers arrived, alerted by the 33-year-old, who was also injured in the foot.

The sentence