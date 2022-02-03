Shock in the United States: police shot eight-month-old dog for “barking too much”

A policeman killed a dog with seven gunshots because he said he “barked too much”. It happened on January 12, and the fact was caught on video surveillance cameras. In an area near Miami Gardens, in Miami-Dade County in the state of Florida, a Miami policeman arrived at the scene with a colleague after they received a call from the station from a person complaining of incessant barking. of some dogs.

When the two policemen arrived they found an American Bully dog ​​about eight months old and another smaller white dog. The two animals approached the policemen and started barking. The American Bully at one point ran towards the police car, while one of the policemen told the owner to tie up the dog by pointing the gun at the animal.

The dog “barks too much”, the policeman shoots him: shock in the USA



Within minutes, the four-legged man ran towards the policeman, continued barking and the man suddenly fired seven shots. The fact outraged and shocked the residents because there was no reason to act in this way against the animal, and in the last seconds of the video, the owner can also be seen screaming in despair.

After this incident, the Miami-Dade Police Department opened an internal investigation. Meanwhile, a lawyer is defending the dog’s family, and has stated that no policeman should have used these methods, which were not absolutely necessary also because it was not a dangerous situation.

Follow LaZampa.it on Facebook (click here), Twitter (click here) Instagram (click here)

Don’t miss the best news and stories from LaZampa, subscribe to the free weekly newsletter (click here)

– The beautiful story of Timo, the cat rescued from the cold who became the mascot of a school in Turkey

– Tortured with an electrician’s tie around his neck, dog rescued from suffocation

– Here is Eris, the dog with the longest muzzle in the world

– Over 1.2 million signatures against the shark fin trade in the European Union

– From Sicily to Turin, Hope’s story: the cat without eyes thrown in the garbage has managed to change her life

– The story of Aspen, the deaf dog who came out of his shell thanks to sign language

– Meet Kylo, ​​the toy thief cat who has become a celebrity

– The house is on fire in Turin, guide dog saves the visually impaired owner: “If I’m alive I owe it to Emma”

– Two cats were rescued in a gutter and now love to watch TV series from the couch

– Shock in a zoo in Uzbekistan: a woman drops her daughter into the bear enclosure, the animal sniffs her and walks away

– A woman becomes friends with ravens and receives the strangest gifts from them as a gesture of appreciation

– Cold wave in Florida, frozen iguanas fall from trees

– Dico’s moving story: the dog who disappeared for 7 years returned home, but his owner died looking for him

– The “cinephile” cat (with his mother) manages to get out of the cinema in Palermo where he has been trapped for days

– Farewell to Melo, the dog mascot of the Benedictine monastery of Catania has died in his sleep

– Florida, a man collides with a bear to protect his dogs

– Filomena, the cat “thrown away” from a car, today has a happy second life

– The dog Timmy returns home and waits for the grave young Giorgio after being run over

– There is a bird that looks like a dragon from fantasy novels

– Jill Biden introduces Willow, the new White House cat

– Snow storm in Turkey, a cat finds refuge in the heat of a stray dog

– A stray cat waits in front of a house until she is welcomed by the family

– There is a bird that looks like a dragon from fantasy novels

– Ten puppies kidnapped in Naples: they were crammed into two small cages for rabbits

– A dog waits on the beach for its owner who has been drowned by the waves

– Paul, a dog abandoned in a cage in a quarry, needs someone to restore his trust

– They leave the car with the window open and bear cubs take advantage of it

– Free four cats locked all day in a mini-cage, reported the owner in Modena

– He was wandering on the street just 10 days old, so the cat Clove was rescued and now has a happy life

– He overturns with the car, his faithful dog never abandons him