Shock increases for bills and Sicily will also pay for the increase in transport and industry

Shock increases for the bills that risk strongly investing Sicily in particular. The alarm was raised by Nomisma which announced that, without government intervention, gas bills will increase by 50% and electricity bills up to 25% from 1 January. Increases should come with regard to the adjustments of Arera, the body that decides on the basis of fluctuations in raw materials.

Sting for Sicily

Lillo Vizzini, Sicilian president of Federconsumatori, he slows down and explains that “these are projections that so far remain only such. It is necessary to verify how they affect and in which sectors”. But at the same time he stresses that the only problem will not be the expensive bills but much more: “The increases have repercussions on transport of goods and on industrial and manufacturing production. So for the consumer, the inconvenience is not only about energy but also about the increase in the cost of goods. So much so that the inflation rate as of November 30 is 3% “.

And it is precisely road transport, of which Sicily supplies itself in a very large part, which risks sinking the consumers of the island. There have already been some hints: “In Palermo one of the first increases was linked to the increase in the price of bread and products related to bread-making and pasta production, both due to the boom in the cost of wheat. – continues Vizzini – it is similar to the increases that took place in 2018 with a generalized increase in costs by wholesalers.

Shock increases in 2022

According to the first projections of the high bill in 2022, a family’s expenditure on electricity and gas could reach 3,368 euros per year, with a increase of +1,227 euros compared to the expenditure incurred in the last year.

In detail, in 2022 the expenditure for the electricity bill would rise to 918 euros per unit (+135 euros per year) and that for gas even to 2,450 euros (+1,092 euros).

