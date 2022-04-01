shock indiscretion from Russia, alternative medicine that follows

Galloping in the forests, hockey matches, diving in frozen water for the Orthodox Epiphany: the display of physical prowess has always been a characteristic note of Vladimir’s presidency Putinin stark contrast to its predecessors al Kremlin, from Stalin to Yeltsin. An image that has begun to creak with rumors about alleged mental illnesses and disorders circulated by Western intelligence at the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine.

THE DISEASE FROM WHICH PUTIN WOULD SUFFER

And now relaunched by a Russian newspaper specializing in investigative articles, Proektaccording to which the Russian president would suffer from a thyroid cancer.

The Kremlin categorically denied the rumors. However, Proekt, banned since last summer but still available in Russia through VPN systems, bases its statements on documents that show how Putin is constantly followed in his travels in the country, and in particular in moments of rest in Sochi, on the sea. Nero, by a large medical team. This would include an oncologist surgeon, Evgeni Selivanov, author among other things of a study on the diagnosis of thyroid cancer.

In the past four years Selivanov would have traveled to Sochi to visit Putin 35 times. More assiduous than him turns out to be only an otolaryngologist, Alexei Shcheglov, who would have gone to meet the head of the Kremlin 59 times. Putin’s supposed health problems – who will turn 70 on 7 October next – have been evoked by American and European sources who have tried to explain the unexpected decision to attack Ukraine with an alleged instability perhaps due to the drugs he owes to hire. Some speak instead of difficulties in maintaining contact with reality, also citing the iron isolation to which he has subjected since the beginning of the Covid pandemic.

“President Putin is no longer the force he was, he is now a man in a cage, the cage he built himself,” said British Defense Minister Ben Wallace. While anonymous sources in US military commands, cited by the New York Times, claim that Putin it is disconnected from the reality of what is happening in Ukraine simply because this war is not followed by a single commander on the ground, and therefore there is not the quick and effective exchange of information between troops on the ground and Moscow that would be needed.

Second ProektHowever, rumors about the president’s health problems began to circulate in Moscow medical circles as early as last fall, fueled by the almost maniacal attention paid by the presidential staff to keeping Putin physically isolated. From the beginning of his presidency when he was 47, news about the Kremlin chief’s health has been kept secret. The only admission came from the president himself last year, when he reported suffering from back problems from a fall from a horse. Precisely to this problem, he suggests Proektcould be linked to an operation that Putin would have undergone at the end of November 2016, when 12 doctors went to Sochi, including a group of neurosurgeons led by Oleg Myshkin and a rehabilitation specialist.

PUTIN AND ALTERNATIVE MEDICINE

In the past, the newspaper writes, Putin has expressed sympathy for alternative medicine. In particular, it seems that he also underwent baths in water in which the not yet ossified antlers of deer from the Altai region were immersed, to which popular tradition attributes healing effects.

And this despite the fact that there are several doctors in his family, including his eldest daughter Maria. It would have been only the emergence of a serious pathology, Proekt says, that would persuade the president to put his entire trust in medical specialists. According to the newspaper, there would be no less than nine who now follow him constantly.





