Shock Juve, the new ds arrives: Giuntoli contacted | First page

Juventus is thinking about the future and to do so is planning interventions aimed at strengthening not only the team but also the club, which in recent years, in the market sector, has not quite right all of them. This is why, for some months now, the Juventus management has been working to identify the right experience profile that can fill the void left by Fabio Paratici, who joined Tottenham.

CONTACTS WITH GIUNTOLI – Currently, at Juventus, the role of sporting director is occupied by Federico Cheribuni, but right from the start, his seemed to be a temporary position. On the other hand, who should really collect Paratici’s legacy is the current sporting director of Napoli, Cristiano Giuntoli, with whom the bianconeri have long been in contact. Giuntoli is the profile that Juventus considers perfect at the moment and for this reason it is in pole position compared to all the others. His farewell to Napoli is almost taken for granted (despite the expiration of his contract is set for 2024) and the increasingly substantial rumors want him right next to the Juventus club. The blue ds has been in Naples since 2015, chosen by De Laurentiis after having highlighted himself at Carpi with four promotions in 5 seasons. Now his future could be elsewhere, Turin is calling.