Shock Milan: 40 million for Pobega

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
Milan set the price for their midfielder: an important figure that makes it clear that the Rossoneri have no intention of depriving themselves of the player

The great season of Tommaso Pobega it really is there for all to see. The Milan-owned midfielder has become a staple of Ivan’s Torino Juric. Its performance increases from match to match and inevitably its market value also increases.

Tommaso Pobega
Tommaso Pobega (© LaPresse)

Pobega, with the grenade shirt, played sixteen games, scoring four times and making an assist. Important numbers for a player who plays in the role of midfielder in the 3-4-2-1 of the former Verona coach.

It is evident that the Turin are extremely satisfied with the class 1999, who also managed to win Roberto’s national team Mancini. Urban’s club Cairo he would do false papers to keep him in the squad but Milan are in a different par: the Rossoneri – as told in recent days – do not appear willing to sell Pobega.

It is no coincidence that he set a very high price for his sale: according to Tuttosport, on newsstands this morning, the Devil for his midfielder would like to 40 million euros. A figure out of reach for Torino.

Read also:

Bremer in the background

We would have to play the card Bremer, that Milan likes. Cairo to free the Brazilian defender would like 35 million. Impossible for the Rossoneri to make a similar assessment, also because the player has a contract that expires only in 2023.

A chord too short to pull the string. This is why Milan’s intentions would not be to use Pobega’s card to reach the center.

The Turin-Milan axis could also heat up for other business: in fact, pay attention to the Rade idea Krunic for the grenade that always remains alive. Finally, the Rossoneri continue to interest Andrea Belotti, which in June will go away zero from Taurus.

