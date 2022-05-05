Shock of interest due to the already approved Zero Rate Law

As a result of the war between Ukraine and Russia, along with the effects that the pandemic has left on the country, President Luis Abinader raised on March 7 his interest in supporting consumers due to a possible shortage of basic foods in the face of global uncertainty. and the high volatility of freight prices and commodities such as oil.

Abinader proposed 10 measures to face the increase in prices in the international arena, among which is the zero-rate bill for imports of 67 products of the basic basket. The law was promulgated last night by the Executive Power, after receiving the approval of both legislative chambers.

The elimination of customs duties on the group of basic goods will operate temporarily for six months, as established in the aforementioned legislation, marked with the number 6-22, of which some sectors advocated its execution based on volumes and that it be extendable to agricultural inputs.

This law, in its paragraph III establishes that “the Commission for Agricultural Imports may limit with quantitative limits, via quotas, the importation of these products and will determine the corresponding administration mechanisms for each case. For the products of the Technical Rectification, the The Commission will establish an import quota prior to the application of the zero rate”.

The products that would be included in this plan are butter and margarine, refined oil, powdered milk, canned goods, edible fats, pasta, garlic, chicken, flour, beans, bread, pork and beef. Together, imports of products such as wheat, corn, flour, soybeans and vegetable fat would be subsidized by 10%. After the proposal of the head of state on a possible solution to the issue of inflation that surrounds the global arena, opinions and criticisms have been generated.

Opinions Two days after the announcement by President Luis Abinader about the need for the law to be approved, Robin Alcántara, president of the Network of Agricultural Organizations of San Juan, said that these measures must be taken “with tweezers” and that the best thing would be encourage the production of items in the Dominican Republic, where there are both good farmers and land and water.

Likewise, the president of the National Federation of Rice Producers (Fenarroz), Marcelo Reyes, indicated that the process of carrying out what President Luis Abinader has ordered does not seem easy, due to the lack of ships and freight.

Similarly, the agricultural economist Winston Marte argued that the zero rate would have a negative effect on the national agricultural sector and that pushing the prices of these products “down” is what it causes is to discourage local production, which generates losses of jobs in the value chain of the products included in the project.

He also said that these aforementioned products are free from paying tariffs, as long as they originate from member countries of the Free Trade Agreement between the United States, Central America and the Dominican Republic (DR-Cafta).

The president of the Association of Northern Chicken Producers (Asopollon), José López, also said that this bill has them worried because it would put them in competition with countries that are not members of DR-Cafta.

Haivanjoe NG Cortiñas, an economist, believes that inflation started in July 2020, not because of the confrontation between Russia and Ukraine.

From the date indicated until now, the rise in the cost of living has not stopped, which is why the Government reacts late with the announced measures, harming the Dominican population.

He assures that this will not help control inflation because it only addresses part of the consequences that affect low-income people and the middle class and does not attack the part of the internal causes that are generating high prices.

Antonio Ciriano Cruz, also an economist, believes that while it is true that the measures are necessary and positive, it is no less true that they change the entire macroeconomic and budgetary framework, so the Government will have to find more resources to finance the announced measures. , which will imply a greater deficit and public indebtedness.

Executive Vice President of the Regional Center for Sustainable Economic Strategies (Crees), Miguel Collado Di Franco, affirms that this is a time to seek to reduce costs that affect final prices. This is how the authorities understood it with some of the actions that will be taken, such as the one related to tariffs for certain food goods. These goods are consumed by citizens of all income levels, so it will be positive due to its impact on final prices.

The Dominican Federation of Merchants considers the measures announced by the president to be positive. The entity promised to reduce the prices obtained by applying the zero tariff to products.

Iván García, president of the organization. We are in a situation of global inflation, we have to show solidarity with our customers and transfer the tax cuts to the consumer.

For the former economy minister, Isidoro Santana, it would be almost the same, except that it would be necessary to find out where the money would come from to pay the subsidy. He told a local media outlet that he would personally prefer the measure to be short-term, no more than six months.

The deputy of the People’s Force, Rubén Maldonado, and Julio Campos, of the PLD, as well as the Association of Industries (AIRD) assure that the elimination of customs tariffs does not guarantee low prices.

The president of the opposition Force of the People, Leonel Fernández, when rejecting the law, considered “ridiculous” that the Government intends to encourage the importation of products that are grown or manufactured in the Dominican Republic, for which he observed that “there is a psychiatric problem when They talk about importing.”

Likewise, he questioned whether the current government management believes that it can fight inflation with that law, with which it affirms “there has been improvisation.”

Fernández also indicated that the country produces 85% of the items it consumes, for which he repudiated the talk of importing chicken, eggs, milk, bread and others.

The three-time president of the Republic stated that what is appropriate is to support farmers and ranchers, so that production is increased.

KNOW MORE The context The Dominican government has turned to favor food imports at a time when the major producers of grains, meat and fertilizers are prohibiting exports to guarantee food for their own population.

Agricultural Dominican agriculture deteriorates because producers cannot compete with subsidized goods.