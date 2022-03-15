Shock on Televisa: César Bono’s children give shocking news about the health of the ‘Neighbors’ actor

Mexico City.- After the presumed death of Caesar Bonotwo of his sons left in complete shock to everything Televisabecause they recently gave a shocking news about the current state of health of the famous actor of Neighborsdid it get worse?

Related news

Click here and discover more information about Puro Show on our Google News page

How do you know, for just over 10 days that the actor of Neighbors He was hospitalized in an emergency for a hernia that eventually became a perforation, leading to delicate surgery that took him to intensive care.

Given this, a few hours ago the alleged death of the interpreter of ‘franky Rivers‘, a situation that the producer of the series and the actor himself had to come out to deny, clarifying that he was getting better and stronger every day.

Internet

For this reason, two of the sons of the renowned histrion spoke publicly to deny it, providing details about his health, such as the fact that he could already leave intensive care and return home in the following days.

It was his daughter, María Rosa Queijeiro Vigil, who pointed out that it will be this Monday, March 14 of the current year, when Bono will be able to leave intensive care, if he continues to progress as well as he has up to now.

Apparently it comes out tomorrow Monday, it’s getting better pretty fast. He is stable, very conscious and very well; in good mood. First he will go to intermediate therapy and from there, home, “shared the daughter of César Bono.

Source: Instagram @chismenolikeofficial