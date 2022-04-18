Shock on Televisa: Maribel Guardia responds to Andrés García for defaming her and exhibits strong secrecy

Mexico City.- The beloved actress and singer Maribel Guardia finally broke the silence after the famous exactor of Televisa, Andres Garciaaccused her of being a conflictive partner and responded with a clear message.

In an exclusive interview with the magazine TV and novelsthe also presenter of the program Today He clarified that he had never had a fight with the actor and former novelist, as he himself assured a couple of weeks ago.

She had another idea of ​​what the movie business was like, and we had a couple of arguments because I knew more than her, I had already made 20 or 30 films. Of course, she was very pretty, beautiful, and she is still pretty, but you can’t let handsome people do what they want in a movie

Maribel assured that she has never been a person of conflict and denied having had problems with her colleague in the recording of a movie.

The truth is, I was surprised that he said that, but I don’t care, because I love him very much and I know that although he has his character, he is a good, splendid man, and I have very nice memories of him,” he said.

Likewise, the Costa Rican actress commented that neither with Don García nor with any other colleague has she had problems: “? I have never had a difference with him or with anyone, I am not conflictive, on the contrary, whenever we have worked together he has been a gentleman “.

And Maribel ended up leaking a strong secret of Andrés because he remembered that she prevented him from causing a misfortune because he tried to shoot the director of the staging 3 odd couples.

Once when we were in a play he took out a gun, he was going to kill the director! But I got in the way and said: ‘Andrés!’ , who was the only one, and the truth is, he has always been divine with me”.

Source: TVyNovelas