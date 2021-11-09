Shock punishment: a cat scratches the owner, she locks him out of the window on the 14th floor of the building

Punished for a scratch. But not with just any punishment: the cat was put out of a window on the 14th floor of a building in Krasnoyarsk, in central Siberian Russia. According to eyewitnesses, who posted the photo on social networks on the evening of November 2, the animal sat on the outside windowsill all day.

One person wrote that he tried to talk to the owners of this cat and from what he learned the cat would scratch its pregnant owner and from there the terrible punishment would come. “Her husband said they didn’t need a cat and they would sell it to someone who had money. Then he changed his mind and, threatening to call the police, slammed the door in my face “says another resident.

The city authorities said, however, that the police have not received any reports on the case.

In the same days, another episode of animal abuse also occurred: on November 2 it became known that in the Mansky district, in the Krasnoyarsk Territory, a fox cub was wounded in the neck with an arrow. Now the animal, which has disappeared from its usual habitat, is being sought by hunting surveillance agents, and the police are looking for the perpetrators of the gesture.

Follow LaZampa.it on Facebook (click here), Twitter (click here) and Instagram (click here)

Don’t miss the best news and stories from LaZampa, subscribe to the free weekly newsletter (click here)

– After the drowning of the dog Jesus, the “little sister” Yuma was stolen from the owner and is looking for a house

– Dog abandoned after the move, stays for days at the window of the empty house waiting in vain for their return

– So the dogs Bob and Chiara wanted to get into the ambulance so as not to be separated from their owner: “This is love”

– A boy feels his cats cause problems, but the culprit is an unexpected guest

– The happy ending story of the dog Nerina: after a month of escaping the dog was found 30 kilometers from home

– A mountain lion enters a courtyard, a dog attacks him to defend his family

– In Ravenna, on the roadside, a black (fake) cat appears to slow down the cars

– Peru, a family buys a dog but then discovers it is a fox. Now the animal wreaks havoc in the village

– Found and rescued a dog in the Catania area, it had adhesive tape on its face and paws

– For his 96th birthday, an elderly man with dementia receives a visit from a horse and his face lights up with happiness