shock study by NASA, because the Earth is in danger – Libero Quotidiano





Present the film Don’t look up in which the Earth is hit by an asteroid and they all die? Here, some astronomers funded by the NASA have stated that the possibility of a catastrophic event like this happening exists and we could only notice it 24 hours before. And they cited a study published in the journal Icarus; “Some devastating asteroids could hit the earth undisturbed.”





Reports the messenger, that according to the researchers, certain objects can evade computerized telescopes. Specifically, the study argues that 50 percent of asteroids approaching Earth from the east will be difficult to detect. As it happened in the 2019 when a 100-meter asteroid flew over the earth in the sun 43,000 miles away but no one had detected it until the day before. After this event, the United States Congress mandated NASA to identify at least 90 percent of asteroids larger than 140 meters, that is, capable of destroying an entire city.





‘Surveys should be especially careful when they detect new objects slowly moving towards the Earth in the sky,’ said the professor. Wainscoat who said it should be possible update algorithms to solve the problem of asteroids that appear to be stationary. To date, only 40 percent of potentially dangerous asteroids have been identified. The goal “is to bring this percentage to 90 percent”.



