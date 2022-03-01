Shocker made fun of Alfredo Adame and the boy ended up bathed in beer VIDEO

Sport or entertainment? It is both and a wonderful show that is part of our traditions. wrestling gave us a video “jewel” recently thanks to ShockerPaganAlfredo Adame and even a poor child who -without owing or fearing it- ended up crying bathed in beer while his father was very attentive to the battle.

On February 21, the Juan de la Barrera Olympic Gymnasium in Mexico City received a wrestling show in which the controversial actor Alfredo Adame was a special guest and, not to vary, he got into the mitote with the fighters, called Shocker a “faggot” and said that soon he will challenge him to a fight “for real”.

between one thing and another, Adame was in the ring receiving insults and mentioned as a mother, to which he responded to the public “Shut up motherfuckers!”, as if he were a rude one of the quadrilaterals. Then, one of the fighters took the microphone to call him “dick boy”provoking the laughter of the fans, but that was just the beginning of the relaxation.

Alfredo Adame and his ‘ninja kicks’

After all that little number, Alfredo Adame sat in the front row to enjoy the stellar fight starring Shocker, Scorpio Jr. and La Máscara against Pagano, Dralístico and Penta 0M. At one point in the brawl, the actions ended right where the actor was with his companions and there it came shocker’s taunt.

Sitting next to the also driver so that “they wouldn’t hit him”, Shocker imitated the kicks that Alfredo Adame launched from the floor during a fight in the streets of CDMX, a video that went viral and of which the actor claimed he had “contained himself” because he knows a lot about martial arts.

With Shocker kicking like “turtle facing up”people in the gym scoffed at Adamebut Pagano arrived to defend him from 1000% Guapo, who apparently wants to enter the game of a possible fight with the celebrity member.

Boy ended up crying full of beer

The cherry on the cake in all this festival was put Paganthe gladiator who trying to attack Shocker with a full glass of beer (at least we hope that was the liquid) finished wetting a child who was in his mother’s arms watching everything closely. The poor boy burst into tears and turned to seek comfort from his father, who can be seen tells him: “Nothing’s wrong” and continued watching the show.