Shocking and distressing! The video of the humpback whale that swallows two women who were kayaking and expels them in seconds on the coast of California | International | News

On the shores of California, USAtwo women got the shock of their lives when a huge whale humpback almost swallowed them, while enjoying a calm day at sea.

According to information from the local mediaThe women were paddling aboard a kayak when they were surprised by the marine giant that emerged from the depths and opened its mouth to swallow them.

Whale swallows women for a few seconds

As reviewed by the magazine week, in videos that circulate through the social networks You can see the moment when the animal moves over the water and catches the two women in its mouth, who were kayaking in the area. However, after a few seconds, he releases them back into the middle of the sea.

They estimate that by the end of the century, whale populations will move further north due to climate change

Although there was some fear that the whale would swallow them, it is known that it is impossible for this type of animals can actually devour a human being, since the size of its throat is very small and it is only made to swallow small fish, so despite its size, humpback whales do not eat humans.

Fortunately, the women did not suffer any injuries, they survived and were treated by the relief agencies and the witnesses present. They only got a big scare and an anecdote to tell their family and friends.

Other whales that have surfaced

This is not the first time that a whale has come to the surface and comes into contact with humans, in fact, in May of this year, a video went viral where a small boat in Topolobampo, state of Sinaloain Mexico, was hit by a whale. Around there were other boats, from where the images were recorded.

As reported by the tourist office of Topolobampo at that time, two people were injured, so they were taken to a health center. Likewise, they were asked to tourists stay away from whales to avoid such incidents.

Humpback whales and their migration: an infographic guide to a spectacular adventure

In fact, this kind of Marine animals They are at risk due to pollution in the oceans, as well as illegal fishermen who try to reach them for their meat and fat. (YO)

