Shocking, Canelo Álvarez fell into the Las Vegas trap: now he bets everything

Photo of James James33 mins ago
0 22 1 minute read

With a second loss in his professional career, Canelo Alvarez began to arouse concern among his fans and loved ones, especially after being captured by the paparazzi in Las Vegas, where he was exposed for tempting fate with games of chance.

Few will remember the saying “luck in the game, bad luck in love”, the truth is that for Canelo Alvarez the night of May 7 will be recorded in his memory as one of the worst. It is that the boxing champion never imagined that the agility of Dmitry Bivol would be lethal.

Now, About to complete a week of that confrontation, Canelo Alvarez wanted to turn the page and traveled to Las Vegas casinos to relax. But this was not all, since the professional wrestler was also caught while he had several drinks. Would he be depressed?

Photo of James James33 mins ago
0 22 1 minute read

