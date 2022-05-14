Shocking, Canelo Álvarez fell into the Las Vegas trap: now he bets everything

With a second loss in his professional career, Canelo Alvarez began to arouse concern among his fans and loved ones, especially after being captured by the paparazzi in Las Vegas, where he was exposed for tempting fate with games of chance.

Few will remember the saying “luck in the game, bad luck in love”, the truth is that for Canelo Alvarez the night of May 7 will be recorded in his memory as one of the worst. It is that the boxing champion never imagined that the agility of Dmitry Bivol would be lethal.

Now, About to complete a week of that confrontation, Canelo Alvarez wanted to turn the page and traveled to Las Vegas casinos to relax. But this was not all, since the professional wrestler was also caught while he had several drinks. Would he be depressed?

Canelo lost the first time against Floyd Mayweather.

True or not, the reality of the 31-year-old from Guadalajara is that since his fight with Bivol he has not stopped posting positive messages on social networks, even speculating about a possible rematch between the middleweight boxer and the Russian.

The day Canelo met Luis Miguel

Although for many fans, gambling can be counterproductive for celebrities like Canelo, it is true that celebrities enjoy dropping a few dollars at the tables of Nevada. Like the case of Luis Miguel, who was encouraged to spend a night in the emblematic city and met his countryman.

Canelo shared a video singing Luis Miguel melodies.

What no one imagined is that months later, the Mexican fighter would return hand in hand with Diego Boneta, the actor who plays the composer of Media Vuelta in the Netflix biographical series. And it might sound weird, but Canelo is looking for a way to launch his own series with the same success and influence. What do you think?