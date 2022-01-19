Shocking Discoveries Evidence About Madeleine McCann’s Disappearance: Guilty Nailed?

German investigators uncovered overwhelming evidence against Christian Bruckner, the prime suspect in the Madeleine McCann case.

The small is disappeared in 2007 at just three years old, during a vacation with parents in Portugal. The Public minister German claimed to have the proof that Madeleine is dead and indicates Brueckner as the only suspect.

The information went public in June 2020, but to date the man has not been officially charged. Now a team of investigators for the TV channel Sat.1 has uncovered evidence that definitively incriminates the man.

More information will be revealed during a documentary, yes, the date of the first broadcast is not yet known. However the show has already been announced and Sat.1 journalist Jutta Rabe and her team they claimed to have collected new information about Brueckner, which has so far denied any involvement in the case.

According to what reported by the ‘Mirror’, we would have evidence that Brueckner was located near Praia da Luz when Madeleine disappeared, while her parents were having dinner at a tapas restaurant.

Channel editor Juliene Ebling stated: “The sad story of Madeleine McCann has many German facets. The case is taking place in the Braunschweig regional court, and Christian B. is the main suspect ”.

“There are many Germans who know individual details about the crime. In the last months Jutta Rabe found some shocking material in Germany, Portugal and England, which undoubtedly incriminates Christian B. “.

Sat.1 confirmed that the program will be broadcast on German TV, but “a date has not yet been decided”. The office of the chief prosecutor Hans-Christian Wolters confirmed in December that they hope to charge Breuckner with sexual assault shortly against a woman in Portugal.

He is also suspected to have attacked one Irish waitress, Hazel Behan, in the Portuguese Algarve region, three years before Madeleine’s disappearance. The girl gave up anonymity two years ago and decided to blame the man for attacking her in 2004.

The 45 year old German is already in prison for raping a pensioner in Praia da Luz in 2005. Attorney Wolters is 100% convinced that he was the one who killed Madeleine, since at the time of the disappearance, the man lived in a camper right near in Praia da Luz.

Despite the investigation of the German police and the discovery of some key witnesses in Germany and England, Breuckner continues to deny any involvement in Madeleine’s case and refuses to speak to investigators.