shocking horror – Libero Quotidiano





The story of the first pig-to-human heart transplant shocked the scientific community and moved the world. But now it turns out that the patient, the American David Bennett, has a dark past: 34 years ago he had stabbed a man reducing him to a wheelchair. And so the “Baltimore miracle” shocks, yes, but for another reason.

To report everything live to the program Today of Radio 4, as reported by the Bbc, it was Leslie Shumaker, sister of Edward Shumaker wounded in the back in 1988 by Bennett himself. “My daughter texted me with the news, adding, ‘Mom, this is the man who stabbed Uncle Ed.’

Bennett had been sentenced to 10 years in prison for the assault, triggered by reasons of jealousy: his wife had sat on Shumaker’s legs, unleashing her husband’s raptus. Badly injured, Shumaker remained paralyzed, only to be hit by a stroke devastating in 2005 and dying in 2007. “It is painted as a hero and a pioneer – accuses his sister now, referring to Bennett -, but it is none of this. I think the doctors who have done the surgery should get the praise for what they did, not Bennett. “