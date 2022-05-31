Shocking images of Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein in the Netflix biopic

Related news

A star has been born It was one of the most successful directorial debuts of the last decade. The fourth version of the classic grossed $430 million in theaters and received 8 Oscar nominations, including one for Best Picture. Bradley Cooper is already shooting his long-awaited second job as a director, Teacherthe biography of the legendary composer Leonard Bernstein. Netflix has just shown the first images of its filming and we are already counting down the days until its premiere.

The musician was the first American conductor to achieve world fame thanks to his work leading the New York Philharmonic Orchestra, his shows for young people on television between 1958 and 1972, and his compositions for the Broadway stage, including the mythical sheet music for West Side Story (on which he collaborated with lyricist Stephen Sondheim) and the law of silence, his only original work for the cinema in his entire career. Bernstein was left at the gates of EGOT: he only lacked the Oscar that escaped him with his score for Elia Kazan’s masterpiece.

Bradley Cooper will appear aged in ‘Maestro’.



The level of names related to the project is simply sensational. Todd Phillips, Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg will be credited as producers.. Phillips was his partner in the trilogy of Hangover in Las Vegas years before producing together joker. Scorsese was going to direct the project until he decided to focus on realizing his life’s dream, the Irish. The next genius linked to Teacher it was Spielberg, who decided to hand over the reins of the film to Cooper after being dazzled by his approach to a classic like A star has been born.

Cooper himself has written the script with Josh SingerOscar-winning screenwriter Spotlight. At his side they will be like actors Carey Mulligan (A promising young woman) as Felicia Montealegre, his actress and wife until his death; Jeremy Strong (Succession) as John Gruen, an art historian who studied his work; maya hawke (stranger things) as her daughter, Jamie Bernstein, and Matt Bomer (White Necklace) in a character to be specified.

Carey Mulligan and Bradley Cooper share a plane in Netflix’s ‘Maestro’.



The shooting of the film started this May., a year later than expected. There is still more than a year to go before its foreseeable premiere on the festival circuit in the fall of 2023, but Netflix has decided to heat up the atmosphere by publishing four behind-the-scenes images of one of its great assets for the 2024 Oscars.

Cary Fukunaga (Fearless to die, True Detective) was to direct his own interpretation of Bernstein’s story with Jake Gyllenhaal as protagonist. American He was left in no man’s land four years after it was Cooper and company who convinced Bernstein’s estate to give them exclusive rights to his life and songs.

Bernstein died in New York in 1990 at the age of 72.. The first images of the production confirm that Cooper will face a laborious and elegant characterization work to play the musician in the last years of his life. Legend has it that on the day of his funeral, in the procession along the streets of Manhattan, the workers took off their helmets and paid their respects while singing the song Goodbye, Lenny. Three years before his death, the group REM included a reference to him in the lyrics of one of his biggest hits, It’s the End of the World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine).

Bradley Cooper accumulates 9 nominations without an Oscar.



Teacher it may finally be Bradley Cooper’s Oscar after nine frustrated nominations: four as an actor, four as a producer and one as a screenwriter. Since his amazing performance in The good side of things Ten years ago, he has become one of the most reliable stars in the industry. In the last decade alone she has worked with Clint Eastwood, Guillermo del Toro, Paul Thomas Anderson, David O. Russell, Derek Ciafrance, Susanne Biehr, Cameron Crowe and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Netflix is ​​also waiting for its first Oscar for best picture. After what CODA snatched the glory in the closing stages of the race from the power of the dogeverything indicates that his great asset for the 95th edition of the Oscars will be between Blonde (atypical biopic of Marilyn Monroe with Ana de Armas), The Good Nurse (drama based on the “Angel of Death” storyline with Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne), White Noise (adapted from the novel by Don DeLillo, The silenceby Noah Baumbach) and The Killer (He returns to David Fincher’s serial killer thriller.)

You may also like…

Follow the topics that interest you