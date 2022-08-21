Shocking Jennifer Aniston in a bikini and without makeup at 53 years old: We tell you her secrets of eternal youth | Fashion | Magazine

Jennifer Aniston, the actress of the famous and unforgettable series ‘Friends’ has been delighting us with her talent since the nineties. Now 53 years old, she looks pretty much the same as she did when she started playing her character Rachel Green.

And it is that the beautiful actress surprised her millions of followers by posting photos of her last beach vacation on Instagram, wearing a tiny bikini, made up of pink panties and a triangular top with a plunging neckline, to show off her toned silhouette.

Aniston accessorized her beach look with a light straw hat, gold-framed sunglasses and a red sarong. The producer also showed off her natural beauty by not wearing makeup on her face and her wet hair after diving into the sea, the Vive Usa portal published.

On this beach day, she was joined by two of her friends, Jason Bateman, her co-star in the movie Horrible Bosses, and his wife Amanda Anka.

In this way, the protagonist of Marley and Me showed the result of the intense exercise routine that she performs daily, in which she dedicates at least 90 minutes a day to exercise, although when she is filming a project this time decreases.

The day Jennifer Aniston felt “anger and shame” because of Brad Pitt

Jennifer performs activities such as yoga, spinning and boxing, as well as cardiovascular exercises. The celebrity often rotates her exercises to always have a challenge.

Jennifer Aniston’s secrets to look young at 53

She is an absolute fan of pilates. “In recent years I have been focusing a lot on my pilates routine. Although I always combine it with doing a three-minute abdominal plank, ”said the famous artist.

While the Women Shealthmag portal pointed out that Jennifer Aniston’s training is not only limited to pilates, but also does strength training both at home and when she has to travel.

He always carries five to eight kilo dumbbells with him, whether he trains at home or when he’s in hotel rooms. If you’re watching TV or reading emails, just use the weights.

Some time ago Jennifer Aniston revealed the habits she had changed to continue taking care of herself at age 50 and, obviously, her two pillars are food and training. Something that not only has remarkable results on the skin of her face but also on her body.

As for his diet, it is characterized by bringing collagen and protein powder to the order of the day.

For those who wanted to know, this is part of the secret of Jennifer Aniston’s extraordinary beauty that makes her have those characteristic toned legs, a strong back and defined abs.

We recommend these news

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt: the photos of the most anticipated reunion at the SAG Awards 2020

Jennifer Aniston’s trainer tells the training routine with which she defines her abs at 51

The curious reunion of Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt to recreate a scene from ‘Fast Times at Ridgemont High’