Shocking knockout in the UFC: Michael Chandler defeated Tony Ferguson with a withering kick to the chin

It was one of the most attractive fights on the card of the event 274 of the UFC and it did not disappoint at all. Although Michael Iron Chandler was imposed on a historic fighter of mixed martial arts as Tony Cucuy Ferguson much more quickly and spectacularly than expected: with a withering kick to the chin who could well be a candidate for best KO of the year.

This impressive outcome took place in the second round. They were only 17 seconds when Chandler managed to connect a strong front kick to the face of a Cucuy Ferguson who was completely unconscious and collapsed on the canvas. The judge of the fight ended it without hesitation and had the doctors enter the octagon of the Footprint Center from the city of phoenix (USA).

the joy of Chandler was present, first with an acrobatic celebration –it took several turns in the air– and then with the traditional celebration of hang on the top of the octagon to be applauded by the public that had attended the UFC 274where charles oliveira subdued the American Justin Gaethje in the main event.

The exact moment when Michael Chandler knocked out Tony Ferguson with a withering kick (Photo: USA TODAY Sports)

The first round had been quite auspicious for Fergusonsince he managed to land good shots, including a jab who sent to the canvas Chandler. Everything indicated that the Cucuy He was willing to have an evening very close to his best version, but his rival burned his papers with a kick that left him collapsed on the ground.

Chandler came out in the second assault very determined to improve the image offered in the first round and he did not take long to execute that kick that caused the public to explode. With this victory, the fighter from Nashville was left with a record of 23-7 Y snapped a two game losing streak over the octagonbeing very well positioned for a new opportunity to go for the lightweight title.

On the other hand, the reality is different for Tony Ferguson. His personal record was left with a mark of 25-7 and now drag one losing streak of four fightsso position is complicated with respect to its continuity in the UFCsince he hasn’t won a fight since june 2019.

The intention of Michael Chandler now it is to go for a weighty rival. “Honestly, I think there are a couple of different options after this fight. But I think that There isn’t a mixed martial arts fan alive who doesn’t want to see me fight Charles Oliveira or Justin Gaethje.. So either way, the winner of the main event on May 7th, I think everyone wants to see me fight those guys, especially Justin Gaethje in a fight for the five-round title ”, he had said in the previous one in dialogue with the site Morning Kombat.

