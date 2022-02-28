Shocking murder of three young Oaxacan indigenous people in the United States

Oaxaca de Juárez.- Citizens of Santo Domingo Tepuxtepec Mixe were shocked in various social media posts by the murder of three young ayuujk who migrated to the city of Phoenix, Arizona, in the United States.

According to the publications, it is Herminio and Isauro Martínez, as well as Abimael Jiménezoriginating from this community of the Sierra Norte, who would have migrated to the neighboring country of the North five months ago.

According to the AP news agency and media such as Newsweek, the Phoenix police went on February 20, after noon, to a lot located west of the city, for a report that indicated the presence of an injured person. on a vacant lot.

However, when they arrived at the scene they found the three bodies with obvious signs of beatings, according to the police report. Arizona police are investigating the crime as a homicide, although they did not disclose the cause of death for the three people.

The place where they were found is right next to a familiar neighborhood, where neighbors expressed their concern to the local media, since they pointed out that it is a quiet neighborhood.

Between Saturday and this Sunday, a Facebook page from Santo Domingo Tepuxtepec indicated that the young people had already been identified; one of them, she said, was a minor.

In social media posts, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) to contact the family, so that the bodies of the three young people can be repatriated to their municipality of origin, in Oaxaca.

For his part, the Oaxacan Institute of Attention to Migrants told EL UNIVERSAL that so far neither the legal department nor the mortuary remains transfer area has received any request for support for the repatriation of the remains to their community of origin.

AFCL