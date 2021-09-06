From America comes the news: shock for one of the famous Kardashian sisters. What happened to the most famous family in the USA?

THE Kardashian they are the most famous family of the American star system, and beyond. In a short time, in fact, their fame also reached overseas, encroaching on Europe. The clan of the family Kardashian is very numerous and always at the center of gossip. But a scandal hit the most famous of the sisters Kardashian with a shock news. What happened?

Shocking news for one of the Kardashians: what happened?

The family Kardashian it is among the most spied and talked about in America. Always at the center of gossip overseas and beyond, the family has become very famous thanks to a reality show focused on their lives. The docu-series, Keeping up with the Kardashians, made the sisters very famous Kourtney, Kim And Khloe, along with other family members like Kendall And Kylie Jenner. Just one of the famous sisters Kardashian is the protagonist of a shock news. What happened?

Kimberly Kardashian, known as Kim, is the most famous sister of the American family. Of Armenian descent from his father, Kim she is the lawyer’s daughter Robert Kardashian and of Kris Jenner, businesswoman. Today Kim Kardashan officially announced the divorce from her current husband, the rapper Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian And Kanye West they got married in 2004, in a private ceremony in Florence. The two have four children: North (2013), Saint (2015), Chicago (2018, had by a surrogate mother) and Psalm (2019). For some time there have been numerous rumors about an alleged betrayal by the rapper Kanye West, but no one had confirmed or denied it. Until the US media made the official announcement of the divorce.

Kim Kardashian is a member of one of the most famous and powerful families in the United States. In addition to the sisters Kourtney And Khloe, Kim also has a brother named Robert. When the mother Kris Jenner divorces, marries the athlete Bruce Jenner (today Caytlin, after sex change). The family expands with the entry of Kendall And Kylie Jenner, today very popular and highly paid models and influencers.

Were you aware of the news of the divorce between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West?