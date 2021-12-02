Business

Shocking statements from CEO Stellantis: “electric cars are imposed on us, someone will fail”

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman8 hours ago
0 90 1 minute read

a Carlos Tavares decisive and outspoken the one who launched a strong criticism of the institutions, with the aim of protecting his sector. According to the CEO of Stellantis, who spoke at a Reuters conference, the substantially imposed transition to electric to car manufacturers, who are struggling to absorb this change.

According to Tavares, the main reason would be in the production costs, which have risen, according to him, as much as 50% compared to vehicles with combustion engines. A cost that cannot be paid by the end customer: “There is no way to pass on 50 percent of the additional costs to the final consumer because most of the middle class will not be able to pay“.

Stellantis

The electric and electrified range of Stellantis

The criticism of the taxation is clearly aimed at Europe, which has set increasingly restrictive emissions limits, and at the countries that have already sales bans for petrol and diesel cars. Recently Stellantis also presented a plan (which we had described to you here) with important investments to support the transition to electric, putting on the plate 30 billion euros.

But the CEO is confident that these will be difficult times for the sector, with concrete financial risks: “Over the next five years we will have to digest 10% productivity per year in an industry used to delivering productivity improvements of 2 to 3%. The future will tell us who will be able to digest this and who will fail.“.

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman8 hours ago
0 90 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Here are all the 1 euro houses for sale right now in Italy, from Val D’Aosta to Sicily

4 weeks ago

“Consumption every 30 days”: what changes on heating

4 weeks ago

Not only PEPP, also ‘quantitative easing’ is likely to close

3 weeks ago

100 euro TV scrapping bonus without Isee roof: how it works and how to request it. Activate reseller platform

November 1, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button