Shocking teaser of The Invisible Agent, the new Russo brothers for Netflix

Despite putting aside his time at Marvel Studios, the Russo brothers don’t leave big budget movies behindcar chases, fights and many explosions, as shown by the new teaser that they themselves have shared from The Invisible Agent, their new production for Netflix.

Focusing mainly on Ryan Gosling, we see his character walking through a city where some kind of party with fireworks is being celebrated, while hearing the voice of Chris Evans, who is going to be the main villain of this shocking action thriller, that in just 45 seconds makes it clear that there will not be a few minutes of relaxation in the film.

The Invisible Agent tells the story of Court Gentry (Gosling), a former CIA agent who has revealed some of the biggest secrets of the agency, which has made him a fugitive and the main target of Lloyd Hansen (Evans), one of his former colleagues, who will do everything in his power to hunt him down. .

Based on the novel of the same name by Mark Greaney, The Invisible Agent is considered one of the most expensive productions in the history of Netflix with a budget of more than 200 million dollars. And it is not surprising, because in addition to the Russos, Evans and Gosling, the film also has the presence of Ana de Armas, Billy Bob Thornton or Wagner Moura.

Although the teaser shared by the director brothers announces that The invisible agent “only” will be available on Netflix from next July 22this information is not entirely correct since the film will also be released in theaters in some countries from next July 15.

This is not the first time that the Russos have teamed up with NetflixAnd it probably won’t be the last either, as both have worked as executive producers on the Tyler Rake movie starring Chris Hemsworth, which is currently shooting its second installment.