shocking! This is how Ana de Armas transforms into Marilyn Monroe » DUPLOS

Anne of Arms is the iconic Marilyn Monroe in Blonde, the film that narrates the life of the legendary Hollywood star. A real challenge for the 34-year-old actress who did not fail to generate praise with her dazzling performance.

Recently, Anne of Arms He spoke in different interviews where he exposed exclusive details of his experiences on the set, even going so far as to affirm that he felt the spirit of Monroe during the recordings. “I really think she was very close to us. She was with us,” she assured, according to she.

However, Ana was not the only one who felt the spirit of the diva. As narrated by Carpet VIP, Adrian Brodyinterpreter of Arthur Miller in BlondeHe assured that he felt the presence of Marilyn Monroe on set, in dialogue with “TN Show.” “I think she was happy. Although she also threw things from the wall and others crashed on the ground if she got angry and she did not like something, “the actor revealed.

But Ana not only revealed what she felt during the filming, but also what she felt when she received the proposal. The actress confessed that she never imagined that she would be taken into account for this role: “They have never told me that I look like Marilyn,” she said. Anne of Arms between laughs, in the Seth Meyers program, and added: “She was a brunette, in that we look alike.”

The spectacular transformation of Ana de Armas in Marilyn Monroe

The aesthetic conversion of Anne of Arms in the iconic Hollywood diva is part of an arduous process that, judging by the videos captured, does not end in a few minutes. The actress explained to the magazine Variety that I would spend up to two hours just in the hair and makeup departmentin order to guarantee its similarity to Monroe to the maximum.

Netflix would be in charge of exposing a short fast-motion video in which you can see Anne of Arms surrounded by the members of the makeup and hairdressing team of Blonde. A video that was quickly viralized on the networks and that caught the attention of more than one, since it shows a hard and very careful process.

“Seeing myself as Marilyn was very emotional. She had been working for about nine months at the time, and The first time I put on the main wig with full makeup, I started crying.”start by expressing Anne of Arms in Netflix’s own post.

“My hair and makeup team started crying with me. We were all very excited, it was a beautiful moment. And I felt that everything became real. It was so scary, but so beautiful at the same time.”he concluded.

