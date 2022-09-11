Shocking video of Tom Cruise hanging from a moving plane

Tom Cruise It’s unique. Undoubtedly, there is no other actor in Hollywood who leaves everything on a film set, putting his life at risk and not accepting to have action doubles. For this, he owns a well-trained body and a great physical condition, which he admitted he maintains by combining various disciplines that do not allow his muscles to get used to it.

But he can always be in danger, especially if you take into account the type of action movies he is used to starring in. That’s what happened to him during the filming of Mission Impossible 6, when a misjudged jump cost him rib damage and a skin sprain.

Right now, Tom Cruise is in the middle of filming his new film, Mission Impossible 7: Death Sentenceand some images that recently went viral showed how risky it is when putting on the skin of Ethan Hunt.

The actor was caught sitting on the wing of a plane that is in full flight and speaking to the camera with complete calm. Within seconds, the shot opens and the aircraft begins to do somersaults, leaving the movie star dangling from it.

But that’s not all, because a few minutes later and from another plane, the director of the film, Christopher McQuarrie, approaches and asks Tom Cruise that he finishes giving his speech so they take advantage of the daylight in the shots.

The images went around the Internet and quickly the users of the social networks highlighted his talent, commitment and madness when shooting Mission Impossible. “For these things, I love this guy. It is the definition of what a movie star is, an entertainer. He does everything to entertain us and sell tickets,” wrote one on Twitter.

Tom Cruise hanging from the plane.

While the video promoting the film was leaked after its presentation at Cinema Con, the production company Paramount Pictures announced that this installment of Mission Impossible will have two parts and will feature a luxury cast: Tom CruiseRob Delaney, Henry Czerny, Ving Rhames, Shea Whigham, Pom Klementieff, Esai Morales, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Hayley Atwell, and Cary Elwe.