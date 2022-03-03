Shocking Videos Revealed of Vehicle Hitting 100mph Hispanic Family in North Las Vegas – NBC Las Vegas

North Las Vegas Police have released portions of surveillance video that captured a speeding car colliding with a minivan, killing all nine people in both vehicles.

Police released five video files from different angles. All the videos cut off just before the two vehicles collide.

Video taken from the surrounding area shows Gary Dean Robinson’s Dodge Charger vehicle speeding north on Commerce Street on Saturday, January 29.

The Dodge’s brake lights are never visible just before it runs a red light and crashes into a Toyota Sienna minivan traveling on Cheyenne Avenue.

Authorities previously said Robinson, 59, was driving more than 100 miles per hour when the crash occurred.

The collision claimed his life, along with his passenger, Tanaga Ravel Miller, 46, and the seven people inside the minivan: Fernando Yeshua Mejia, 5; Adrian Zacarias, 10; Rain Daylenn Zacharias, 13; Bryan Axel Zacharias, 15; Gabriel Mejia-Barrera, 23; David Mejia-Barrera, 25; and Jose Zacarias-Caldera, 35.

Court records revealed that Robinson had a long history of driving violations, including three issued in 2021.