Shohei Ohtani sets a record in the Major Leagues by reaching base twice before opening from the box

Shohei Ohtani is the first baseball player since 1900 to bat twice before starting a game. Photo: AFP.

Before he began an extraordinary performance that led him to flirt with the perfect game until the sixth inningJapan’s Shohei Ohtani had already entered the Major League record books.

The baseball player, known for his ability to throw and hit, this Wednesday became the first man since 1900 that before opening a major league game from the mound he reached base twice.

On August 3, 1989, the Reds’ Tom Browning made multiple plate appearances in the first inning, but he did it in the bottom half, so he had already thrown his first pitch as a pitcher.

On Wednesday night, Ohtani took advantage of Houston Astros pitcher Jake Odorizzi’s lack of control, to reach first base on a ball.

In his second at-bat, facing left-hander Blake Taylor, the Japanese hit a double against the left field wall and drove in two runs. Ohtani finished the night 2-4, with two RBIs.

Already on the mound, the Angels right-hander had his best start of the season, going with a perfect game until the sixth inning.

Shohei struck out 12 rivals, six of them in a row (two less than the Los Angeles franchise record, by Nolan Ryan).

The Japanese tied his best mark for strikeouts in the big tent. Jason Catro was the man tasked with breaking Ohtani’s perfect in the sixth inningwhen there was already a out.

It was Castro’s first hit of the season and the only one Houston got in the game, which left with a slate of 6-0 in favor of the Angels and marked Ohtani’s first win of the season, after losing in the previous two meetings.

Ohtani hadn’t lived up to his standards in 2022 until Wednesday. His performance on the mound he improved his ERA for the season from 7.56 to 4.40.

(With information from As and AP)

