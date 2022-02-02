Shohreh Aghdashloo joins Nicolas Cage in the cast of Renfield

As revealed by Deadline, Shohreh Aghdashloo (The Exorcism of Emily Rose) has joined the cast of Renfieldthe new Universal Pictures movie.

The Iranian actress will join the already confirmed Nicolas Cage (Mandy, Willy’s Wonderland), Awkwafina, Adrian Martinez, Ben Schwartz and Nicholas Hoult (Warm Bodies, Mad Max: Fury Road).

The film will be a modern reinterpretation of the Renfield character featured in Dracula by Bram Stoker and will have as its protagonist Nicholas Hoult, here in the role of Dracula’s servant.

The direction was entrusted to Chris McKay, the director of The war of tomorrow and some animated films while the screenplay is written by Ryan Ridley (Rick and Morty) in collaboration with Robert Kirkman, the creator of the TV series The Walking Dead.

Finally, Chris Pratt appears in the project as a producer.

Plot: after centuries, Renfield (Nicholas Hoult) is tired of being Dracula’s (Nicolas Cage) lackey. The henchman finds a new lease on life and perhaps even redemption when he falls in love with the exuberant and perpetually angry policewoman Rebecca Quincy (Awkwafina).

In Bram Stoker’s novel, RM Renfield is a 60-year-old hospitalized in Dr. Seward’s asylum who, convinced that he is living longer, compulsively feeds on insects and animals. The patient has a bond of submission with Count Dracula whom he calls Lord.

In the various film adaptations, the cause of his madness was caused by Dracula while in the novel by Bram Stoker, the man is already insane before meeting him.

Recall that the role of Renfield was played by Dwight Frye in Dracula (1931) with Bela Lugosi and by Tom Waits in Bram Stoker’s Dracula with Gary Oldman.