Shohreh Aghdashloo will have a role in the monster movie Renfield • Universal Movies

The cast of the next monster movie entitled Renfield hugged the entrance of tonight Shohreh Aghdashlooactress who recently appeared in the hit series The Expanse.

Oscar winner in 2004 for his performance in “The house of sand and fog“, the actress Shohreh Aghdashloo she also won an Emmy in 2009 for “Saddam House”And then lend her face for one of the lead roles in the hit series The Expanse (the review of the last season). Confirmation of his engagement for Renfield came through SuperHeroHype, however no details about the role have been revealed at the time.

RENFIELD

PRODUCTION: The film will be directed, as anticipated, by Chris McKay, while the script has long been written by Ryan Ridley. The plot of the film is currently kept under lock and key, what is known is the setting, i.e. the modern era. The original script of the film was signed by Robert Kirkman, also here in the production booth with Skybound Entertainment along with David Alpert, Bryan Furst and Sean Furst. CAST: Nicholas Hoult, Nicolas Cage, Awkwafina, Ben Schwartz, Shohreh Aghdashloo.

In the novel by Bram Stoker the infamous Count Dracula enslaves a man who has fallen from grace and locked up in an asylum. Renfield, this is the name of him, with the hope of obtaining eternal life from Dracula puts himself at the complete disposal of the monster, ending up, among other things, by eating insects and small animals, believing that he can consume their life force.